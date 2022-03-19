ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Grand Rapids Griffins have owned the IceHogs this season. It was a different story Saturday evening at the BMO Harris Bank Center.



The Griffins had won five of the six previous matchups this season, but the IceHogs claimed this one 5-1.



The IceHogs got a first period goal from Brett Connolly and second period goals from Josiah Slavin, Michal Teply and Ian Mitchell to take a 4-0 lead. Mitchell’s was a power play goal. The others were even-strength goals.



In the third period the Hogs went up 5-0 when Slavin scored his second goal of the night and his tenth of the season. Tyler Spezia spoiled the shutout for Arvid Soderblom and the Hogs when he scored the Griffins’ lone goal at the 10:34 mark of the third period.



Soderblom had 29 saves. The IceHogs played some stellar defense killing off all six of the Griffin’s power play opportunities.



With the win the IceHogs move percentage points ahead of the Griffins into fourth place in the AHL’s Central Division.



The IceHogs will be right back on the ice at the BMO Sunday at 4 p.m. for a game against the Milwaukee Admirals.



