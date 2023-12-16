ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It could not have been a better night at the BMO Center Saturday night for the IceHogs’ and their fans. Former goaltender J.F. Rivard became the first member of the IceHogs’ Ring of Honor, and then the IceHogs snapped their seven-game losing streak by defeating the Iowa Wild 6-2.

The IceHogs broke a two-all tie by erupting for four goals in the third period. Boris Katchouk scored his first two goals as an IceHog. Jaxon Cates scored his first goal. Both players were added to the roster earlier this week. Colton Dach, David Gust and Mike Hardman scored the IceHogs’ other goals. Jaxson Stauber earn the win in net. He had 27 saves.

As for Rivard, he was recognized during the second intermission. He was presented with an IceHogs’ 25th anniversary season jersey. He was given a plaque listing his achievements with the IceHogs, and a banner was unfurled in the BMO Center Rafters with his name and number on it.

Rivard says he’s honored to be the first member of the Ring of Honor.

“It’s very special. I feel very thankful, blessed. A big thank you to the IceHogs, also the fans, my friends, my family, my old teammates. I’m very, I’ve got the chills.”

Rivard was the first goaltender in IceHogs’ history back in their UHL days. He played four seasons with the franchise from 1999-2003. He ranks first in franchise history in games played (166), and in saves (5,109), and second in victories (69).

Later this season, the IceHogs will induct two more members into their Ring of Honor, another former goaltender Corey Crawford, and former head coach Steve Martinson.