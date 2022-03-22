ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the IceHogs’ biggest nights of the season is fast approaching. It’s their annual jersey auction for charity. It’ll happen Saturday, April 9.

The IceHogs plan to honor the old Wagon Wheel Cardinals semi-professional hockey team that used to play at the Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton. The Cardinals’ logo will appear on the IceHogs’ jerseys and that night the team will be known as the Cardinals.

The IceHogs had planned to honor the Cardinals two years ago, but that jersey auction night was cancelled by COVID-19.

Over the last 20 years, IceHogs’ jersey auctions have raised more than one million dollars for charity. This year once again a portion of the proceeds will to to the Greg Lindmark Foundation which is designed to help our local first responders who are dealing with post traumatic stress. Greg Lindmark was a Rockford Deputy Chief who took his own life due to stress related to his job.

The challenges are great and the needs are great for our first responders. Brad Lindmark, the brother of Greg and the founder of the Greg Lindmark Foundation is emotionally moved by the IceHogs’ willingness to help out.

“What they’re doing for the foundation, they’re basically paying for more than 400 counseling sessions alone on one night’s effort. It could be more, and the sponsors of this night, it’s humbling that the would choose us.”

Rockford Police Deputy Chief Bob Reffett was one of the first responders who appeared at the IceHogs’ announcement of the jersey auction. He also knows too well the need to help first responders deal with stress.

“Every officer goes to work, every day, and they never know what they’re going to get into next. It’s very nice to see the IceHogs supporting us, the Greg Lindmark Foundation supporting us. It really does help.”

Again the jersey auction will be held Saturday, April 9 immediately following the IceHogs home game against the Tucson Roadrunners. That game will start at 6 p.m. Insurance King is the main sponsor of the event.