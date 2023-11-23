ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Less than 24 hours after lighting up the Manitoba Moose for six goals, the IceHogs have lost two of their top scorers. Forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman have been recalled by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Anderson is the IceHogs’ leading scorer with 16 points on seven goals and nine assists. He appeared in 24 games with the Blackhawks last season scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Guttman has scored nine points in 12 games this season for the IceHogs on three goals and six assists. He appeared in 14 games with the Blackhawks last season where he scored four goals and added two assists. He started this season with the Blackhawks appearing in three games before being assigned to Rockford.

The Blackhawks had a couple openings on their roster due to a pair of injuries. Forward Taylor Hall needs knee surgery. He won’t play again this season. Also, forward Andreas Athanasiou was put on injured reserve Thursday. He’s been dealing with a groin injury since November 9.