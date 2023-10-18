ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs are off to a modest 1-1 start through two games, but forward Joey Anderson’s start has been anything but modest.

Through only two gams he already has a goal and four assists. He leads the team with five points. Those five points also tie him for first place in the AHL.

Anderson split last season between the NHL and the IceHogs. He’s one of those guys who could get called up at any moment. I asked him about his hot start.

“I’m just capitalizing on our chances I think. Obviously, a lot of guys are putting pucks in the net when I happen to be making passes, so that’s why you get assists. When you play the right way good things happen and that’s what I try to do every night.”

Anderson will try to keep up his strong play Saturday night when the IceHogs play their home opener against the Wolves.