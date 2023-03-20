ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If the American Hockey League season ended today, the Rockford IceHogs would be in the Calder Bup Playoffs. They’re nine points ahead of sixth-place Chicago in the Central Division. The top five teams will get in.

But getting in isn’t enough The IceHogs want to at least overtake Iowa for the fourth spot to clinch home ice advantage in the opening play-in series. The IceHogs and Iowa are virtually tied for that spot right now.

The IceHogs are watching the standings very closely.

“Every point matters right now, said forwar Rocco Grimaldi. “We’re in a dogfight to get into the playoffs. We’re in a dogfight to try to move up in the standings, get home ice. Try to not have to play in that original first round or play-in round, whatever they call it.”

“Everyone’s really aware of where we are, I mean, we’ve got the standings up in the room every day we’re checking,” said defenseman Isaak Phillips. “After every game we’re checking the scores to see what the other teams in the division are winning or losing, but it’s really fun, and we’re excited to push for the playoffs.”

The IceHogs have 11 regular season games left to play including two games in Manitoba this week.