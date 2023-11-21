ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’ll get another chance for some IceHogs’ hockey before digging into Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. The IceHogs will host the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center Wednesday night.

The IceHogs are likely to face an old friend. Former IceHog’s goaltender Collin Delia is now the top goaltender for the Moose. He has spent seven games in the net this season allowing 20 goals and posting a 4-3 record.

Delia spent parts of five seasons with the IceHogs. His most recent stint in Rockford was two years ago in the 2021-22 season.

IceHogs’ head coach Anders Sorensen has nothing but positive things to say about Delia.

“Obviously he was a big part of our organization, a big part of it here in Rockford. He had a lot of success here, so it’s good to see him on the same, back on the grounds on the stomping grounds here, but yea we’ll see. We know he’s a good goalie, so we’re excited to play him.”

The IceHogs will be going after their third straight win Wednesday night. They claimed back-to-back wins in Iowa over the weekend. Those four points have boosted them into second place in the division race.