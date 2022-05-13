ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–As IceHogs interim head coach Anders Sorensen said Thursday night after the IceHogs lost to the Wolves 6-2, “It’s only one game.”

That it is, but the way the IceHogs lost in Rosemont makes it feel like much more than one game. They IceHogs got an opening goal from Lukas Reichel in the first period and then watch the Wolves scored six consecutive goals. The Wolves also had almost twice as many shots on goal as the IceHogs had.

The IceHogs spent some time Friday morning regrouping, and hoping to turn things around Saturday night in game two in Rosemont.

“I think every guy has just got to do a little bit more you know from top to bottom of the lineup,” said defenseman Ryan Stanton. “If everyone gives five to ten percent more we’ll be in that much better shape. You know they’re going to compete over there and the series is probably going to get more cranked up and more compete as we go.”

“A new day, a new game for us,” said forward Dmitri Osipov. “Forget what happened. It is what it is. It obviously sucks to, you know, let in six goals, but that’s the reality. We’ve got to forget about it and move on.”

Remember, it’s only a best-of-five game series, so the pressure will be on the IceHogs to get a win Saturday night at Allstate Arena.