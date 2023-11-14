ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In one week the IceHogs’ picture has turned drastically in the wrong direction. At this time last week, they were riding a four-game winning streak. Now they have a three-game losing streak.



They lost games last Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to three different teams the Stars, the Wild and the Wolves. They were outscored 14-3 in those games.



Every team is going to have losing streaks during the course of a long hockey season. I asked head coach Anders Sorensen how he expects his guys to respond to this one.



“I think that (the losing streak) caught our attention for sure. I think that we need to get back to find the pillars of what made us successful earlier in the year, and if we do that, we’ll be a good team. We’re not going to win every game, but we’re going to be in a lot more games than we did this past week.”



The IceHogs also went into last week tops in the American Hockey League in converting on the power play. They’re still leading in that category, but they’ve cooled off considerably. They’ve converted only one of their last 14 chances. They were 0-for-8 on the power play Sunday against the Wolves.



Sorensen says opposing teams have made adjustments against the IceHogs’ power play unit.



“For sure. When you’re that hot early you draw the attention of the opponents that you’re playing. I think they’ve done a good job of generating some changes. Was it where you expected them (the IceHogs) to click at 33 percent the whole year? Probably not, right. So, the dip has to come, but now let’s get back after it again. I think we have the personnel to have two really good units, so I think that they’re going to find their way again.”



The IceHogs are about to enter one of their busiest stretches of the season. They’ll play three games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and a total of six games over the next nine days.



Next up a home game Friday night against the Milwaukee Admirals.







