ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In game one of a three-games-in-three-days stretch, the Rockford IceHogs were edged out by the Iowa Wild in a 2-1 final at the BMO Center on Friday night.

All goals scored in the game came off the power play including Rockford’s lone goal from Brett Seney; the first power-play goal for Rockford in 23 consecutive power-play opportunities. Drew Commesso saved 21 of 23 shots in net for Rockford, and Jesper Wallstead continued to shine for Iowa as made 27 saves en route to his 11th win of the season.

Rockford struggled with penalties in the first period of play. Four different penalties put the Hogs shorthanded, and the Wild capitalized. Iowa struck first on a one-timer by Caedan Bankier for his first AHL goal on their second power-play opportunity (10:44).

Late in the first, Rockford recorded two penalties within a minute of each other giving the Wild a 5-on-3 advantage. Sammy Walker found twine on the odd-man advantage to give Iowa a 2-0 lead (18:09).

In the second period, the Wild were charged with a hooking penalty on Gavin Hain. The IceHogs were able to capitalize on the 5-on-4 advantage with Seney scoring his seventh goal of the season on the power play (8:39). Ethan Del Mastro kept the puck in play on the right side of the ice in front of the blue line before passing it ahead to David Gust. Gust left the puck near the right faceoff circle for Seney who sent the shot towards the net where it caromed off the inside of Jesper Wallstead’s inner leg and into the net.

In the final frame, the IceHogs were able to outshoot the Wild 14-7, making an offensive push in an attempt to even the game in the final minutes of play. Wallstedt continued to deny the Hogs scoring chances, saving 27 of 28 shots during the game to solidify the victory for Iowa.

The loss was Rockford’s seventh in a row.