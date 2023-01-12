ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs haven’t had many problems scoring goals so far this season. They’ve been one of the top-scoring teams in the American Hockey League. They have three of the top ten scorers in the league, but there are two guys on the team who haven’t displayed the offensive production that they’ve demonstrated in the past.



Forwards Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin have combined to score only three goals. Hardman has two goals and ten assists in 25 games. Slavin has one goal and six assists in 34 games played. Compare that to last season when Hardman had 19 goals and 32 points in 43 games, and Slavin had 18 goals and 32 points in 49 games. Both men would like their numbers this season to be higher, but neither one is discouraged. They say there are circumstances that have contributed to that drop, and both believe the points will start to come soon.



“I feel like I’m getting a lot of scoring chances and the pucks just really haven’t been going in for me,” said Hardman. “It happens to a lot of players, but if you watch the hockey games, I feel like the way I’ve been playing I think you can notice me. I’ve been physical. We have 38 games left, so I feel like there’s a ton of hockey (left to play).”



“This hasn’t been quite what I wanted it to be, but scoring comes in waves,” said Slavin. “So when it comes it comes and when it doesn’t it doesn’t, and it’s just a matter of grinding through when it doesn’t.”



As head coach Anders Sorensen pointed out this week, both men have had reduced scoring roles on special teams and 5-on-5 play with the additions of veteran scorers Seney and David Gust this season. They’re both enjoying the best seasons of their careers.



“I think that their roles are a little bit different this year,” said Sorensen. “Last year they maybe had more offensive roles within the team where they fell. Obviously now we’re bringing some guys in from the outside that’s taken on those roles and done well with it, their opportunities on the power play, their opportunities 5-on-5 offensive zone starts stuff like that hasn’t been as high as it was last year, so it’s kind of natural that the production slips a little bit then.”



But Sorensen believes Slavin and Hardman are capable of getting hot at any moment.



The IceHogs will play two games in Colorado against the Eagles this weekend.





