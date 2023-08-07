ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When the hockey season starts the IceHogs’ MVP from last season Luke Philp won’t be starting the season with the IceHogs or the Chicago Blackhawks. He’ll start it on the injured list.

Over the weekend Philp had surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. The Blackhawks’ team doctor says the surgery was successful, but Philp will need six months to recover.

Philp played in 60 games for the IceHogs last season. He had 29 goals and 24 assists. He was second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring. He had a +17 plus-minus rating. He also appeared in three games with the Blackhawks, and he had one assist.