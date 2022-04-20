ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs still haven’t nailed down a Calder Cup Playoff spot. They failed to clinch one Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center when they lost to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3.

The Griffins have had the IceHogs number all season. The IceHogs finish the season 2-6 against them.

In this game, the IceHogs jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first period thanks to power play goals by Mike Hardman and Andrei Altybarmakian. But Grand rapids got a second period goal from Butrus Ghafari to tie the game. The Griffins tallied another goal in the third period only to see evan Barratt and the IceHogs tie the game again at three.

But the Griffins scored two goals in the final 55 seconds. The second was an empty-netter.

The IceHogs’ magic number is one. They can clinch a playoff berth Saturday night when they host the Manitoba Moose.