ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sometimes in sports you just have to accept that your opponent is the better team. That was the case with the IceHogs in their Calder Cup playoff series against the Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs lost to the Wolves Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center 4-1 completing a three-game sweep by the Wolves.

The IceHogs were outscored in the series 14-4. They were outshot in every game decisively.

In Sunday’s game the Hogs fell behind not three minutes into the contest when the Wolves got a goal from forward Ivan Lodnia. The level of intensity in the first period was high as you would expect. There were several skirmishes between the two teams.

In the second period the Wolves got another goal from CJ Smith while the IceHogs were unable to cash in on several good scoring chances.

In the third period and early penalty on the IceHogs led to a Wolves’ power-play goal by center Jack Drury. As the minutes ticked away it appeared the IceHogs might be shutout, but Ian Mitchell put that to rest with a goal with seven minutes remaining. The Wolves answered with a late power play goal for the final score of 4-1. The IceHogs’ season is over.

“They’re a good team,” said IceHogs’ defenseman Ian Mitchell. “They were first in the league for a reason. I don’t know if we had our best showing, especially the two games in Chicago there. I thought we were better tonight, had a bit more chances.”

“I think we battle hard,” said IceHogs’ defenseman Isaak Phillips. “They were the number one team for a reason. They really locked it down in the playoffs, so obviously we’ve got to tip our cap to them, but I think we’re proud of our group.”

IceHogs’ captain Garrett Mitchell left disappointed, but proud of his teammates. “We’ve got a lot of young guys. If, you know if we were standing here at the start of the year saying that we were going to make it to the second round I think at that point we’d take it right.”

The Wolves advance to the Central Division Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals.