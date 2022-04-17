WINNIPEG, MANITOBA-(WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs are getting ever closer to clinching a Calder Cup playoff berth. They shaved to more points off their magic number Sunday afternoon by defeating the Manitoba Moose 5-1. The Hogs’ magic number is now five points.

The IceHogs got a pair of goals in the first period from Dylan McLaughlin and Michal Teply to lead 2-0. Cole Maier sliced that lead to 2-1 early in the third period with a goal past Arvid Soderblom.

But Jakub Pour gave the IceHogs breathing room again at the 11:08 mark of the period by scoring his sixth goal of the season and his second in two days in Manitoba to make it 3-1. The IceHogs then added empty-net goals by Josian Slavin and Andrei Altybarmakian for the final score of 5-1.

The IceHogs next game will be Tuesday in Chicago. Their next home game will be Wednesday night agianst Grand Rapids.