ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This has been a lousy January for the IceHogs, but they have a chance to end it on a positive note Tuesday night. They’ll host the Manitoba Moose.

The IceHogs are one point behind the Moose in the AHL’s Central Division for fourth place. The Hogs haven’t seen these guys since before Halloween. They played three times back in October. The IceHogs won one of those three games.

The IceHogs are in their worst stretch of this season. They’ve lost seven straight games, but the guys still believe in themselves. No doubts are creeping in.

“We know what we need to do,” said forward Luke Philp. “We know we have a group in here that we know we can start winning games again, and we have to just stick with it.”

“Any time you lose a bunch of games in a row it can be tough,” said goaltender Jaxson Stauber. “I think just getting that first win will be huge and then guys will feed off that energy and we’ll get back on track.”

“I think we have a belief in the group,” said head coach Anders Sorensen. “Even us as a staff believe in them. The group has played well. The body of work throughout the season has been really good. So that’s the biggest focus for us.”

Stauber just returned to the IceHogs from the Blackhawks. What an experience he had with them. He went 2-0, and he became only the third goaltender in Blackhawks’ history to win his first two career NHL starts. He said he was surprisingly calm for those first two games.

“I always get a little nervous before every game, but I was kind of waiting for the big nerves to hit me and they never really did which was good, so yea comfortable in there like it was another game.”

Was there something that one of the coaches or other players up there said to Stauber that helped him to relaz?

“I don’t know. They just told me to go out there, have fun and enjoy it and just play hard. I think that’s the only thing that you can do, so yea the guys were great, and the staff was great as well.”