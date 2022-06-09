ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Forward Riley McKay and defenseman Cliff Watson have signed a one-year American Hockey League contract extension with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, the club has signed goaltender Mitchell Weeks to a two-year American Hockey League contract.



McKay, 23, skated in four games with the IceHogs last season, registering nine penalty minutes. With the IceHogs’ ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, the Swan River, Manitoba, native recorded 27 points (14G, 13A) in 51 games and ranked third in the league with 192 penalty minutes. His four shorthanded goals tied for the team lead and tied for fifth in the ECHL.



Watson, 28, enters his third season with the IceHogs and sixth professional campaign after skating in 20 contests with the IceHogs last season, adding four assists. A co-Captain with the Fuel, the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, product added 10 points (5G, 5A) in 16 games with the Fuel last season. Over his five-year career, Watson has seen AHL action with Rockford, Chicago, Ontario, Unica, Hershey, Stockton and San Jose.



Weeks, 20, joins the IceHogs for his rookie season after completing a four-year career with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and brief appearance with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Barrie, Ontario, native appeared in three contests with the Nailers, going 0-1-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. With the Wolves, he earned a career-best 23-29-7 record last season with a 3.95 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. In his first two seasons (2018-20), Weeks skated alongside IceHogs defenseman Isaak Phillips.