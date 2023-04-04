ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs’ popular Screw City uniforms will be making a comeback this weekend. The Hogs will become the Screw City IceHogs once again for the franchise’s annual jersey auction.

The uniforms were unveiled and worn by the players earlier this season as a way of honoring the industrial history of Rockford. They were a hit with the fans, so this Saturday night the players will wear the Screw City uniforms again, and during the game the jerseys will be up for grabs for the fans during a live auction while the IceHogs play the Milwaukee Admirals.

As a bonus, the first 1500 fans in attendance will also receive free Screw City hats.

The IceHogs have held 21 previous jersey auctions over the years. Those have raised more than $1.1 million for the IceHogs Community Fund. Once again this year, the proceeds will go to that fund to be distributed to 12 local organiations in the greater Rockford Area.

Fans are also asked to bring non-perishable food items to the game Saturday to support the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The Jersey Auction is presented by Insurance King. WTVO-17 and WQRF Fox 39 are two main sponsors of the event. Other sponsors include the BMO Center, 95.3 The Bull, B103 and 104.9 TheX.