ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Just when the IceHogs are clicking, on a four-game winning streak and a 12-game point streak, they’ve lost a lot of their firepower. Forwards Brett Seney and Lukas Reichel have been recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Seney ranks second in the AHL in scoring with 38 points. He has 14 goals and 24 assists in 32 games. He leads the IceHogs in points and assists.

Reichel ranks fifth in the AHL in scoring with 36 points. He has 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games.

They’re needed in Chicago because the Blackhawks have put forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Kharia on injured seresve. Entwistle has a wrist injury. Khaira has a lower back injury.