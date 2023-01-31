ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF)–The month of January was ugly for the IceHogs at times, but they ended it on a positive note Tuesday evening. They defeated the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in a shootout. The win snapped the IceHogs’ seven-game losing streak.



Cole Guttman started the IceHogs’ scoring with a first period goal. He finished it with a shootout goal. Mike Hardman had the IceHogs’ other goal.

Arvid Soderblom turned away 31 shots on goal to pick up the win.



The IceHogs will have two more home games Friday and Satuday against the Iowa Wild before leaving for the AHL’s All-Star break. For highlights of this game watch the media player above.