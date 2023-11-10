ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a lot to like about the IceHogs’ game Friday night at the BMO. The IceHogs outshot the Iowa Wild 37-26. The IceHog’s PK unit shut down all three of the Wild’s power play chances. And there was a robust crowd of 5,727 fans on hand. The final score though wasn’t one that IceHogs’ fans could like.

The IceHogs lost ot the Iowa Wild 4-2. The Hogs fell behind 3-0 in the second period and spent the rest of the night trying to claw back into the game.

Juake Lucchini burried two goals for the Wild including their first goal. Brett Seney scored his fifth goal of the season for the IceHogs in the third period, and Mike Hardman scored his second goal of the season in the third period to account for all of the IceHogs’ scoring.

Drew Commesso start in goal for the IceHogs. He had 22 saves while allowing all four Wild goals.

The IceHogs have now dropped two straight on their home ice. They’ll hit the run Sunday for a 3 p.m. afternoon game against the Chicago Wolves.