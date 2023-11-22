ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Football is ‘the sport’ on Thanksgiving, but some hockey goes over well on Thanksgiving Eve. Some IceHogs’ hockey, especially when the Hogs played like they did Wednesday night.

They defeated the Manitoba Moose 6-2 at the BMO Center. Former IceHog Collin Delia was in goal for the Moose. He received a warm reception from the fans when he was introduced, but he wasn’t treated so well by the IceHogs. They peppered him for three goals in the first period and three more in the second period to jump out to a 6-0 lead.

David Gust and Ryder Rolston each scored a pair of goals for the IceHogs. Cole Guttman had a goal and two assists to claim the number one star of the game honor. Brett Seney scored the IceHogs’ final goal on a blast from just inside the blue line.

Jaxon Stauber picked up the win in goal for the IceHogs. He came up with 27 saves while allowing the two goals to the Moose in the third period.

The IceHogs have now won three straight games. They’ve earned seven of a possible eight standing points in their last four games. They’ll try to keep this hot streak going Friday night when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

