ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs have acquired forward Zach Jordan from the Hartford Wolf Pack in exchange for defenseman Adam Clendening. In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today that defenseman Andy Welinski has been loaned to Rockford. Jordan will be loaned to the ECHL’s Indy Fuel.

Welinski, 29, has dressed in 40 games this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying 16 points (4G, 12A). His 12 assists and 16 points each rank fourth among club blueliners. Welinski was acquired earlier today by Chicago in a trade that sent Patrick Kane and Cooper Zech to the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in 46 career regular-season NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks from 2017-21, registering six points (1G, 5A). He made one appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2018, skating in three postseason games with Anaheim. Additionally, Welinski has recorded 139 points (39G, 100A) in 270 career AHL regular-season games with the San Diego Gulls (2016-19 and 2021-21), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2019-20), Stockton Heat (2021-22) and Hartford (2022-23). He was named to the AHL All-Star Game in 2017-18 after registering career highs in goals (10), assists (24), and points (34).

Clendening, 30, had recorded 24 points (3G, 21A) in 48 games with Rockford this season in his fifth campaign with the team.

Jordan, 26, is in his third professional season out of the University of Nebraska Omaha. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound winger has appeared in one game with Hartford this season and has also tabbed 26 points (17G, 9A) in 43 games with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen during the campaign. After starting his professional career in Slovakia, Jordan played the previous season and a half with the Cleveland Monsters where he registered 6 points (4G, 2A) in 27 games in 2020-21 and three points (2G, 1A) in 19 games in 2021-22.