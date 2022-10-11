ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Many of the key pieces of the Chicago Blackhawks’ rebuild will begin this season in Rockford with the IceHogs. The biggest piece might be forward Lukas Reichel.

All Reichel did last season as a rookie was lead the IceHogs in scoring. He averaged better than a point per game, 57 in 56 games on 21 goals and 36 assists. He set the franchise record for most points in a season by a rookie. He did all of that at the age of 19.



He is probably good enough right now to play in the NHL, but the Blackhawks want him to play a lead role in Rockford rather than a lesser role right now in the NHL. They’ll be patient watching him continue to get better before calling him up, probably once and for all. Reichel understands that approach.

“They don’t want to play me on like the third or fourth line. They want me to have a bigger role when I’m up there.”



“Of course I want to be up there and play in the NHL, but you can’t control it, so I try to give it my best here, make them a hard job, like if I play good, so they’ve got to call me up.”



The smart money is on Reichel playing very, very well. He has speed, vision, stick handling, and now he’s stronger than he was last year.



“I worked hard in the summer. I feel stronger. I feel more comfortable in the battles in the corners. I use my body more a little bit.”



“I think for him it’s just keep getting stronger right,” said IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen after practice Tuesday. “Learning how to handle himself in terms of battles. Smaller ice, things happen in terms of intensity and the effort level, second, third, and fourth effort in place. We all see the skill and how good he is off the rush. He’s elite off the rush.”



It was that elite talent that made Reichel the Blackhawks’ first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Germany. He is determined to get better. He was the last player off the ice Tuesday at the end of practice. He plans to absorb all he can from the organization’s skill coaches.



“I want to get better. It doesn’t matter where I play. We have so many skill coaches right now, so many coaches you can work with.”



Reichel spent training camp and most of the preseason with the Blackhawks. Reichel and the IceHogs will open their AHL season this Saturday afternoon in Manitoba against the Moose.