ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs won’t play Friday night, but they can still clinch a playoff berth. Two things have to happen. Grand Rapids and Texas both need to lose their games. Grand Rapids will play Chicago and Texas will play Iowa.

If those two things don’t happen, no problem. The IceHogs will try to handle matters themselves Saturday evening when they host the Manitoba Moose.

Even though the IceHogs still have five regular season games left, plenty of time to clinch a playoff berth, they want to get it in the bag right away and check it off their list.

“We’re excited to get back out there,” said center Evan Barratt. “We’ve got a hungry group and we want to get it done as soon as possible.”

Forward Evan Barratt no only wants to wrap up the playoff spot, he wants the team to keep building momentum for the playoffs. “We have five games left, and the way we’ve been playing the last five or six games, I think we’ll be able to get a couple wins here and have a strong push to the playoffs.”

The IceHogs will host Manitoba at 6 p.m. Saturday. They’ll host the Iowa Wild at 5 p.m. on Sunday.