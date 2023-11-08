ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Maybe it was the early morning start time of 10:30. Whatever it was, the IceHogs weren’t themselves Wednesday morning during a School Day game at the BMO Center. They lost to the Texas Stars 5-1.



The IceHogs came into the game on a four-game winning streak. They came into the game as the fourth-highest scoring team in the AHL, but they couldn’t only manage a third period goal by Cole Guttman. They also came into the game with the best power play percentage in the AHL, but they went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.



Despite their inability to generate offense, they were still in this game trailing only 1-0 going into the third period, but Texas exploded for four goals in the period when the IceHogs were whistled for a rash of penalties. They racked up 28 penalty minutes in the game.



The IceHogs will try to bounce back from this loss Friday night when they host the Iowa Wild.