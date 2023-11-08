ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Maybe it was the early morning start time of 10:30. Whatever it was, the IceHogs weren’t themselves Wednesday morning during a School Day game at the BMO Center. They lost to the Texas Stars 5-1.
The IceHogs came into the game on a four-game winning streak. They came into the game as the fourth-highest scoring team in the AHL, but they couldn’t only manage a third period goal by Cole Guttman. They also came into the game with the best power play percentage in the AHL, but they went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Despite their inability to generate offense, they were still in this game trailing only 1-0 going into the third period, but Texas exploded for four goals in the period when the IceHogs were whistled for a rash of penalties. They racked up 28 penalty minutes in the game.
The IceHogs will try to bounce back from this loss Friday night when they host the Iowa Wild.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Maybe it was the early morning start time of 10:30. Whatever it was, the IceHogs weren’t themselves Wednesday morning during a School Day game at the BMO Center. They lost to the Texas Stars 5-1.