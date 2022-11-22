ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs get Thanksgiving Day off from game action, but they’ll be busy the rest of the week.

They have a home game against the Texas Stars Wednesday night, then back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Admirals Friday (at home) and Saturday (at Milwaukee).

They’re about to enter a busy stretch of six games in 11 days. Coach Anders Sorensen says they’re ready for it.

“Well it’s a challenge in itself, but I think that, yea, we’re excited about it. We’re ready to go here. We’ve had practice time. I think the guys are chomping at the bit. We have some guys returning injuries, so we have some guys that are ready to go on the sidelines as well.”

The IceHogs have been playing very competitive hockey. They’ve won three of their last four games including a 4-3 victory over the Wolves in Rosemont their last time out last Saturday.