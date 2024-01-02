ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Center Jackson Cates has turned out to be an excellent addition to the Rockford IceHogs. In his last eight games he has scored three goals and added two assists. He was awarded last weekend with an AHL contract. Cates was signed to a Tryout deal when the Hogs first picked him up early in December.

Before coming to Rockford, Cates spent four seasons in the Flyers’ organization. He has adjusted to a different style of play with the IceHogs.

“Yeah, it’s a definitely different system and a little adjustment, but it’s been great,” said Cates. “I like how we just play so fast and spread out and make plays, and coach trust us to make plays. So, that’s been been good to have.”

“We really like him,” said IceHogs’ head coach Anders Sorensen. “He’s got the pro habits in terms of how he prepares, but on the ice, you know, he does a lot of good things. He’s been really good in the faceoff down in the circle there, so lots of positives.”

Cates has excelled on faceoffs for the IceHogs. His 65% success rate is by far the best on the team.