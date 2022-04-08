ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The IceHogs have been getting tremendous contributions from their rookies this season. That’s why they’re very much in the thick of the playoff race right now, and why they’ve won seven of their last ten games. One of those rookies who’s playing a big role is forward Josiah Slavin.



you want to talk about a guy who’s getting it done in crunch time, it’s Slavin. In his last eight games he’s scored six goals, and he has four assists. On the Hogs’ recent four-game west coast trip he tallied three of those goals and added three assists.



“He has a lot of offense in him,” said IceHogs’ interim head coach Anders Sorensen. “It’s kind of, I think an underrated part of his game that he’s been able to show here in the last couple weeks.”



“It’s nice to get in a rhythm a bit and play some games in a row,” said Slavin. “I think scoring comes in waves, so when it comes it comes, when it doesn’t it doesn’t, so I’m going to take advantage of when it’s coming.”



Slavin’s 13 goals rank fourth on the team this season. His 23 points tie him for seventh. He has 39 IceHogs games under his belt this year to go along with the 15 he played at the end of last season. The game is starting to slow down for him a bit, even though he’s still technically a rookie.

“I think so. The more you play the more confident you get. I think that’s certainly helped and creating chemistry with my linemates as well. Playing with the same guys over and over again you build that chemistry and that confidence with each other. It’s helped a ton.”



Slavin wasn’t drafted until the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Blackhawks. He wasn’t a grade A prospect perhaps, but he’s moving in that direction. The scoring touch he’s shown lately complements the other aspects of his game.



“He’s got great habits in terms of his feet are always going,” said Sorensen. “He’s got a great stick defensively. He’s a smart player. He checks the right way.”

“I just try to go out there and be the hardest worker on the ice,” said Slavin. “I think that’s my main goal is just to work hard. If I have success I have success, but as long as I’m working hard and making up for the mistakes that I made I think that’s where I determine my success.”



NOTE: The IceHogs are currently fourth in the Central Division. The top five teams will make the playoffs. They’ll host the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday night.