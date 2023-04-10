ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs will get a helping hand from forward Lukas Reichel as they try to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth. Monday morning the Blackhawks returned Reichel to the IceHogs.

Reichel has played in 23 games with the Blackhawks making a strong impressiong. He scored seven goals and dished out eight assists for a total of 15 points. In 51 previous games with the IceHogs this season he accounted for 46 points on 17 goals and 29 assists.

The IceHogs are currently in the fifth and final playoff spot in the AHL’s Central Division but by only one point over the surging Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs trail the Iowa Wild by three points for the critical fourth playoff spot which assures that team home ice advantage in the opening playoff round. The IceHogs have four regular season games remaining between now and next Monday.

Also Monday, the Blackhawks returned defenseman Alex Vlasic to the IceHogs and they recalled forward Buddy Robinson from Rockford.

Vlasic has appeared in six games with the Blackhawks this season. He had an assist this past Saturday night against Seattle to account for his lone NHL point. In 52 games with the IceHogs this season, Vlassic has two goals and 11 assists.

Robinson has played in seven games with the Blackhawks previously this season. With the IceHogs in 50 games he’s been a steady veteran presence while scoring nine goals an adding 11 assists.

