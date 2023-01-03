ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–What better way for the Rockford IceHogs to start off 2023 than with a win over the Central Division leading Texas Stars. The Hogs defeated the Stars 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night at the BMO.

Jeremy Riechel tallied the winning goal in overtime. His 14th goal of the season. The IceHogs also got goals from Luke Philp (#13), D.J. Busdeker (#2), and David Gust (#18). The IceHogs came into the game with the third most goals scored in the AHL this season. The Stars came in with the top-scoring squad.

Jaxson Stauber got the win in goal for the IceHogs. He had 33 saves. The IceHogs are now on a four-game winning streak. They’re point streak reaches 12 in a row. And they pull within three points of the Stars for the Central Division lead.

The IceHogs next game will be Saturday night on the road against the Iowa Wild. For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.