ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This game Tuesday evening at the BMO Center didn’t mean everything in the playoff race in the AHL’s Central Division, but it certainly meant a lot for the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves. The two teams are battling over the fifth and final playoff spot in the division. It was the IceHogs’ who looked more like a playoff team. They knocked off the Wolves 6-3.

The IceHogs outshot the Wolves 39-16. Their offensive was clicking and so was forward Luke Philp. He scored three goals for a hat trick before the game was even half over. Philp also had an assist.

Michael Teply scored a goal and added two assists. The IceHogs’ other goals were scored by Brett Seney and by Rocco Grimaldi.

In addition to all the scoring there were many incidents where the two teams grappled threatening to turn this into a WWE event. The Wolves were whistled for nine penalties. Their goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov even got one when he mugged Brett Seney in the crease after Seney was called for goaltender interference.

Arvid Soderblom was in goal for the IceHogs. He had 13 saves as the Wolves managed only the 16 shots on goal.

With the win, the IceHogs snapped a four-game losing streak to the Wolves. More importantly the IceHogs now have a three point lead on the Wolves for the final playoff spot. Both teams still have three regular season games to play this weekend.

The win also gives the IceHogs a shot at overtaking the Iowa Wild for the fourth playoff spot and home ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. The IceHogs are only one point behind the Wild.

