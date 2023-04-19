ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–What a night for the IceHogs and what a night for the Grimaldi Family. The IceHogs won their playoff opener against the Iowa Wild Wednesday night 3-2 in overtime.

The night started with Abby Grimaldi performing a great rendition of the national anthem. It ended with her husband Rocco Grimaldi scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

The IceHogs fell behind 1-0 early in the first period when Mitchell Balmas scored an even strength goal for the Wild. But only 18 seconds later David Gust evened it up with an IceHogs’ goal.

At the 17:55 mark of the first period the IceHogs took their first lead of the night when Brett Seney knocked in a rebound off a shot by Isaak Phillips.

The IceHogs were shutout in the second period. The Wild tied things up on a power play goal by Steven Fogarty.

The third period was scoreless. After a 15 minute intermission both teams regrouped and Grimaldi sent a crowed of 3100 IceHogs fans home happy with his final goal.

These two teams have now met 13 times this season, and eight of those games have gone to overtime. This game was as even as could be. Each team had 31 shots on goal. The IceHogs were penalized only once for two minutes. The Wild were penalized only twice for four minutes.

The next two games of this best-of-three series will be played in Iowa. Game two will be Friday night at 7 p.m. Game three if needed will be Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

For game one highlights including Grimaldi’s game-winning goal and our postgame interview with Grimaldi watch the media player above.