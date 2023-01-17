ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs’ all-star trio of David Gust, Brett Seney, and Lukas Reichel are all together again now that Seney and Reichel are back from the Blackhawks. They have combined to produce 47 goals and 114 points for the IceHogs this season.

It’s the first AHL All-Star selection for all three of them. They say the honor is even sweeter since they’re all going together.

“It’s really good for Rockford,” said Riechle. “Seney and Gust they earned it, and they helped our team so much this year. That’s why they’re there. It’s going to be fun.”

“It doesn’t matter what league you’re in, to be an All-Star it’s a huge accomplishment,” said Seney. “Like you said, it’s nice having a couple guys also going. It’s too bad that they kind of set it at three. I think there could have been a couple more guys too.”

Gust says the honor reflects well on the entire team. “It kind of shows our team and our depth that we have Reichs and Senes and me going to the All-Star game, so it’ll be fun.”

The AHL All-Star event will be held the first weekend in February in Laval, Quebec.