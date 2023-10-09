ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen will soon be a Hall of Famer. He’s been selected for induction into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame.

Sorensen will go in under the “Coach’s” category. He has been part of the Chicago Blackhawks/IceHogs coaching staff since 2014 as a development coach, assistant coach and a head coach.

Sorensen took over as the full-time head coach of the IceHogs in the 2022-23 season after serving as interim head coach most of the previous season. His IceHogs teams have competed in the Calder Cup Playoffs the last two seasons. Sorensen’ coaching record as the IceHogs’ head coach is 70-54-9-5.

Before joining the Blackhawks’ organization, Sorensen was a coach with the Chicago Mission AAA team.

The Induction dinner/ceremony for the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame will be held January 28, 2024 in Elk Grove Village at the Belvdere Banquett Hall.