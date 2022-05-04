ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Most of the IceHogs are Newbies to Calder Cup playoff action, but they didn’t play like it Wednesday night. The IceHogs won their playoff opener over the Texas Stars 2-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

It was the first appearance by an IceHogs’ team in four years. One of those playoff Newbies is Lukas Reichel. The 19-year old was the IceHogs’ leading scorer during the regular season. He was the first IceHog to score a postseason goal in the second period taking a beautiful pass from Michel Teply on a break and quickly putting the puck past Stars goaltender Matthew Murray for a 1-0 lead.

The IceHogs boosted that led to 2-0 early in the third period when defenseman Isaak Phillips took a shot that deflected off Carson Gicewicz and into the goal. Gicewicz got credit for the goal.

The Stars answered that on a goal by Fredrick Karlstrom, but that was the only time the Stars had success scoring on IceHogs’ goaltender Arvid Soderblom, again another Newbie to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Soderblom had 33 saves for the win. All-in-all it was a tremendous defensive effort for the IceHogs.

Game two will be played Friday night at the BMO. It’s only a best-of-three series, so if the IceHogs win, they’ll advance to the next round and the Stars will be eliminated. For highlights of game one watch the media player above.