ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs are hoping to pick up the pace with the flip of the calendar to 2024. They got off to a good start Sunday, New Year’s Eve Day by edging the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 at the BMO Center in front of 5,570 fans.



Brett Seney, Ethan Del Mastro, Mike Hardman and David Gust scored the IceHogs’ goals. Gust’s was the game-winner coming at the 14:58 mark of the third period breaking a 3-3 tie.



Mitchell Weeks, just promoted from the Indy Fuel, got the start in goal and picked up the win. He had 22 saves while giving up the three Admirals’ goals.



The victory bumped the IceHogs’ up to third place in the AHL’s Central Division, and it puts their record at 12-13-3-1.



The IceHogs’ first game of 2024 will be this coming Friday, January 5 in Texas.



