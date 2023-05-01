ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Blackhawks’ top goaltending prospects is about to become immersed in international competition. Drew Commesso is joining Team USA for the upcoming IIHF World Championships that will take place later this month in Finland and in Latvia.

Commesso was the Blackhawks’ second-round draft pick in 2020. He has spent the past three weeks practicing with the Rockford IceHogs after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks.

Commesso is 20 years old. He recently completed his time at Boston University where he appeared in 34 games this pasts season posting a record of 24-8-0. He had a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with two shutouts. His 24 wins were the fourth most in the NCAA.

Commesso is no stranger to international competition. The Norwell, Massachusetts native was on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. In those games he was 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage.