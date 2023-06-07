ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We in Rockford all know what a talented hockey player IceHogs’ forward Lukas Reichel is. The rest of the American Hockey League also knows.



Reichel has been named to the AHL’s very first Top Prospects Team. Only five players make the team: three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender. Reichel scored 51 points in 55 games for the IceHogs last season. He also played well in 23 games with the Blackhawks scoring seven goals and adding eight assists. Reichel was the Chicago Blackhawks’ first-round draft pick in 2020 going 17th overall.



The other members of the AHL’s Top Prospects Team are Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, Cleveland Monsters defenseman David Jiricek, Utica comets defenseman Simon Nemec, Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Tyson Foerster, and Rochester Americans forward Jiri Kulich.



The Top Prospects Team was selected by the American Hockey League’s hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers.