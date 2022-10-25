ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs were hopeful of getting off to a strong start this season. Instead, they’re 1-3.

They’re dropped a pair of clunkers at the BMO over the weekend to Chicago and to Manitoba. Over their last three games, the IceHogs have been outscored 14-4. They’re 1-for-14 on the power play over those three games, and they’re 1-for-16 on the power play this season.

Despite all that, the guys on the team know better than to overreact this early in the season. They’re convinced the wins will start coming, and sooner than later.

“We know the skill we have,” said forward Brett Seney. “We know how good we can be, it’s just, everyone has that skill around the league, so it’s how to use that, and you’ve got to outwork the other team. For that skill to come out you’ve got to create space for yourself.”

Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic also isn’t discouraged by the team’s slow start. “I think we have a lot of games here to work with. We have a lot of time to get better and develop as a team. I think once we gel we’ll figure it out. I think we’ve got an unbelievable roster.”

The IceHogs we’ll try for their second win of the season Friday night when they host the Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs only win so far this season was in their opening game, a 5-4 overtime win in Manitoba.