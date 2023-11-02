ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Typically the Rockford IceHogs aren’t rated among the top power play teams in the American Hockey League. Right now, that’s different.

Yes, we’re only five game into this season, but it is encouraging to see that the Hogs have converted more than 42 percent of their power play opportunities. That ranks first in the entire league.

The IceHogs also rank third in the league in goals scored per game. A lot of the offensive success can be attributed to returning scorers David Gust, Joey Anderson and Brett Seney, plus the return from Chicago of Cole Guttman.

The IceHogs will try to keep up their success at the offensive end this weekend when they play back-to-back games at Manitoba.