ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Kale Howarth to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season. Howarth will be returning for his third season with the IceHogs.

Howarth, 25, garnered more playing time in the second half of the season with Rockford and appeared in 30 of the team’s last 34 regular season contests. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward played both on the wing and at center while tabbing two assists. He also spend 26 games with the Indy Fuel and recorded 13 points (8G, 5A) last season.