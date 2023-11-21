ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Every now and then a young player will come along with the Rockford IceHogs whose skills and intangibles signal he’s a future NHL player. Lukas Reichel was one of those guys the last couple years. Right now, that guy is forward Colton Dach.

The 20-year old rookie and the 2021 second-round draft pick of the Blackhawks had a delayed start due to an injury. Since being activated by the IceHogs eight games ago, he has made a strong impression. He’s been aggressive and physical. He has played with confidence, and lately he’s been putting pucks in the net .He has six points on four goals and two assists. Last Saturday in Iowa he had his first hat trick, and he added a game-winning shootout goal on top of that.

I asked him what that performance felt like and a few more questions during media day Tuesday at the BMO Center. To see that interview watch the media player above.