ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs will have one representative at the AHL’s All-Star event next month in San Jose, California. Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro has been selected to participate.

Del Mastro has put together and impressive first half of the season. In 31 games as a pro he has recorded 17 points on four goals and 13 assists. He has played in every IceHogs’ game this season.

At age 20, he is the youngest IceHog to be named an All-Star since Adam Clendening was picked in 2013 also at age 20.

Del Mastro was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round in 2021.

The AHL’s All-Star Classic will consist of a Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4 and the All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 5.