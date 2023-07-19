ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — [IceHogs news release] The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Marcel Marcel to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season. Marcel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (131st overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Marcel, 19, saw his first North American action during the 2022-23 campaign with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Gatineau Olympiques. With Gatineau, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound forward posted 32 points (14G, 18A), 53 penalty minutes, and a +22 rating in 52 games last season. He then tabbed eight points (3G, 5A) in 13 QMJHL postseason appearances.

The Pilsen, Czechia native also helped his country secure a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording six points (2G, 4A) in seven contests.

Marcel played professionally as an 18-year-old with HC Plzen in Czechia’s top league during the 2021-22 circuit and picked up an assist through 18 appearances.