ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs are adding a top-flight scoring forward from the Ontario Hockey League. They have signed rookie forward Ryan Gagnier to a one-year AHL contract.

Gagnier played the last three seasons with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals and was named the Eastern Conference’s Hardest Worker in the 2022-23 OHL Coaches Poll.



This past season Gagnier, 20, led the Generals in scoring in both the regular season and the postseason with 69 points (31G, 38A) in 66 games during the regular campaign and six points (3G, 3A) in five OHL Playoff games.

Along with being named as one of the league’s Hardest Workers in the 2022-23 OHL Coaches Poll, the 6-foot, 186-pound center also placed second in voting for the Eastern Conference’s Best Defensive Forward and Best Penalty Killer.