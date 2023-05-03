ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The hockey season is over in Rockford. The IceHogs were eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs when they lost to the Texas Stars 4-2 in Cedar Park, Texas.

The IceHogs get swept out of the Central Division semifinals for the second straight year.

Michael Teply scored a first period goal in this game to even things up at one, but then the Stars strung together three consecutive goals to lead 4-1 last in the fourth period. Lukas Riechel scored a goal with 16 ticks left on the clock to close out the IceHogs’ scoring.

Riley Damiani, Nicholas Caamano, Oskari Laaksonen and Rhett Gardner each scored goals for Texas. Arvid Soderblom had 22 saves while allowing all four Stars’ goals.

The IceHogs were outscored in the three-game series 6-13.