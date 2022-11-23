ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs, like most of us, will be kicking back enjoying the holiday Thursday. They’ll enjoy it a whole lot more after what transpired Wednesday night at the BMO Center. They blew out the Texas Stars 7-2.

The IceHogs jumped on the Stars for two goals in the first three and a half minutes by Cole Guttman and Brett Seney, and they never let up. The added a third goal in the first period by Isaak Phillips knocking Star’s goaltender Matthew Murray out of the game.

Murray’s replacement Anton Khudobin didn’t have any better luck. He gave up a goal to David Gust in the second period. He allowed three more goals in the third by Seney, Luke Philp and Lukas Reichel.

The IceHogs also got a solid effort in goal by Mitchell Weeks who turned away 28 Stars’ shots. The Hogs killed off all three Texas power plays.

The IceHogs’ seven goals is their second highest scoring output of the season behind their eight goal effort against Bellville back on October 29th.

The IceHogs have now won four of heir last five games. They’ll try to keep it going Friday night at the BMO when the first place Milwaukee Admirals come to Rockford.