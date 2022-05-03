ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The four-year wait for a return of playoff hockey in Rockford ends tomorrow night. The IceHogs will host the Texas Stars in the first game of a best-of-three series. These are two teams that finished strong down the stretch of the regular season.

The IceHogs had a strong April winning 9 of 13 games during one stretch. The Stars closed out the regular season by winning their last four games, just nailing down a playoff berth on the final night of their season.



“Any team going into the playoffs you want to play your best hockey and be trending upwards going into the playoffs. We definitely want to use that,” said IceHogs veteran forward Ryan Stanton. “They’ve got a good team. They had a really good second half of the season, so it’s going to be a good series.”



“I think everybody in the playoffs is a dangerous team,” said IceHogs interim head coach Anders Sorensen. “We played well down the stretch. They played well down the stretch, so it should be a really good matchup here.”

The Stars probably wouldn’t be here if not for goaltender Matt Murray. They signed him to a tryout deal a few weeks ago after he finished his college career at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He was in goal for all four of the Star’s wins down the stretch. He was recently named the AHL’s Player of the Week after stopping 132 of 136 shots. His save percentage is a remarkable .947.



“I think we have a pretty good handle on him,” said Sorensen. “We’ve watched him on video. We watched the prescouts on him.”



IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell is impressed by Murray. “He’s put himself in this spot to play, and that’s great coming out of college, but at the same time playoff hockey is a whole new thing.”



One thing the Stars have done well all season is deliver on the power play. They’ve converted 20.6 percent of their opportunities. That ranked sixth in the AHL.



When the Stars aren’t on the power play, they like to get up and down the ice.



“For them a lot of its on transition,” said Mitchell. “They’re a team that’s looking to kind of try to get going through the neutral zone. Stop it at their own blue line and get going quickly.”



“I think they’ve got a pretty skilled group of forwards up front,” said Stanton sizing up the Stars. “They’ve got some speed. They’ve got some guys who can shoot the puck, a little bit of size too so they’ll play hard for sure.”

NOTE: There are two former IceHogs on the Stars Tanner Kero and Antony Louis. Wednesday night’s game starts at 7:05.