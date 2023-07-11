ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Anticipation for the Rockford IceHogs’ 2023-24 home opener went up a couple notches Tuesday when the IceHogs announced whom their opponent will be. It’s the team’s top rivals the Chicago Wolves.



The two teams will square off on Saturday, October 21 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs just edged out the Wolves for the final playoff spot in the division last season. The two teams played virtually even on the ice in the regular season. The IceHogs posted a 5-6-1-0 record against the Wolves.



The IceHogs will release their entire season schedule on Wednesday.